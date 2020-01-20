Bone Fixation Plate Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

A broken bone is carefully stabilized and maintained until it is strong enough to handle the body’s weight and movement. Bone fixation plate is a procedure in orthopedics which involves the surgical operation of implants for the purpose of repairing a bone. The implants used for internal fixation are made from stainless steel and titanium, which are durable and strong. If a joint is to be replaced, rather than fixed, these implants can also be made of cobalt and chrome. Implants are compatible with the body and rarely cause an allergic reaction.

The market of bone fixation plate market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, growing number of hand and foot fractures due to crush injuries. Moreover, rising prevalence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis leads to increase in the number of fractures. The advancement in technology in the medical device industry which is leading to the create variants of implants and other devices, and increasing insurance coverage and reimbursement plans for fracture cases is expected to grow the bone fixation plate market.

The key players influencing the market are:

DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical, Medtronic, Tornier, NuVasive, Globus Medical, and aap Implantate

The global bone fixation plate market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. The type segment is classified as stainless steel plate, titanium plate, and others. The application segment is segmented as spinal plate fixation, craniomaxillofacial plate fixation, limbs plate fixation, and others.

