Patient Simulators Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast Period: 2018-2025 | CAE Healthcare, Laerdal Medical, 3D System

According to a new market research study titled ‘Patient Simulators Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User. The global patient simulators market is expected to reach US$ 2,373.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 694.6 Mn in 2017. The global patient simulators market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global patient simulators market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global patient simulators market, based on the product was segmented into adult patient simulator, infant simulator, and childbirth simulator. In 2017, the adult patient simulator segment held a largest market share of 50.3% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the use of adult patient simulators in various training programs across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 16.8% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

The market for global patient simulators is expected to grow as increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment methods, growing technological advancement and rising focus on patient safety in the market. Additionally, the future trend such as virtual reality and augmented reality in patient simulators in the patient simulators market is expected to increase in the forecast period.

The major players operating in the global patient simulators market include, CAE Healthcare, Laerdal Medical, 3D Systems, Inc., Gaumard Scientific, Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Surgical Science, Surgical Science and Limbs & Things LTD among others. For instance, in January 2018, Laerdal Medical launched the new SimNewB and SimBaby simulators. The launch increased the ability to strengthen the portfolio of simulators. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The patient simulator market by product is segmented into adult patient simulator, infant simulator and childbirth simulator.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific patient simulators market is expected to grow with CAGR of 18.1% to US$ 412.7 Mn 2025 from US$ 110.6 Mn in 2017. Factors such supportive government guideline, product innovations in Japan as well as presence of startup companies operating in patient simulators market are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

