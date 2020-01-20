BusinessIndustryUncategorized

Automotive Suspension Market, by Vehicle Type, by Component, by Damping, by Geometry, by Region: Market size, Shares and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Automotive Suspension Market, [By System (Active Suspension, Passive Suspension, Semi-Active Suspension); By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles); By Component (Strut, Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring, Ball Joint, Air Spring, Control Arm, Coil Spring, Others); By Damping (Hydraulic, Electromagnetic); By Geometry (Independent Suspension, Semi-Independent Suspension, Dependent Suspension); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Avatar qurate January 20, 2020
automotive Suspension Market

 

The worldwide Automotive Suspension Market is anticipated to reach USD 127.6 billion by 2026 according to a new study published by our analyst. In 2017, the passenger cars segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global automotive suspension market.

The increasing need to offer high quality driving experience along with enhanced comfort and safety drives the automotive suspension market growth. The increasing production of motor vehicles across the world, and growing popularity of luxury automobiles boosts the adoption of automotive suspension.  The growing safety concerns have encouraged market players to integrate advanced automotive suspension systems in vehicles to improve the overall driving experience. Factors such as technological advancements and use of light-weight material for suspension systems would fuel the automotive suspension market growth during the forecast period. New emerging markets, increasing demand of automobiles, and growing safety concerns are factors expected to influence the market in the coming years.

Request for Sample of Jan 2020 of this Report@ https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/AnT/automotive-suspension-market/QBI-PMR-AnT-422485

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global automotive suspension market during the forecast period. Significant investment by market players to improve driving experience coupled with favorable regulations regarding transportation safety drive the growth of Automotive Suspension market in this region. Technological advancement and introduction of advanced automotive suspension systems by the market players has increased the acceptance of automotive suspension systems in the region. The rising demand for luxury vehicles, and economic growth in countries such as China and India boost the market growth in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth.

The key players operating in the automotive suspension market include Multimatic Inc., Continental AG, Tenneco Inc., ZF TRW, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C, Thyssenkrupp AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Sogefi SpA, WABCO Holdings Inc., and NHK Spring Co., Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

To Purchase Full Report@ https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/AnT/automotive-suspension-market/QBI-PMR-AnT-422485

Tags
Avatar

qurate

Related Articles

January 20, 2020
3

Smart Transport System: Market Biggest Innovation Solutions to Boost Global Growth, Emerging Technologies, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2024

January 16, 2020
11

Iot Healthcare: Market 2020 Analysis, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Drivers, Profits and Forecast 2025

January 17, 2020
2

Enterprise Information Management (Eim): Market By New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies – Forecast To 2024

January 16, 2020
12

Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Robots: Market 2020 Trends, Innovation, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Application, Top Companies Market Expanding Massively by 2020-2025

Close