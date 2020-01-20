Healthcare
Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Insights 2019 – Roche, BioMerieux, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories
Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Report identifies the assessable estimation of the market including Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2026″ present in the industry space. The report studies historical data, facts, attentive opinions, current growth factors, and market threats with competitive analysis of major Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Players, value chain analysis, and future roadmap.
The essential objective of the report is to gain the comprehensive understanding of the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. In-depth research and analysis has been covered to offer key statistic on the market status of the market manufacturers. The report also covers the competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players operating in the market.
Major Industry Player Profiles That Included by Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Research Report:
Roche
BioMerieux
Siemens Healthcare
Abbott
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Johnson & Johnson
Nova Biomedical
Ascensia
Danaher
ARKRAY
Helena Laboratories
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Trividia Health
Chembio Diagnostics
A. Menarini Diagnostics
OraSure Technologies
Quidel
Phamatech
Abaxis (Zoetis)
Accriva
Trinity Biotech
Alfa Wassermann
Princeton BioMeditech
ELITech Group
Response Biomedical
The Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) report focuses on the latest progressions, advancement, new possibilities, and dormant traps. The Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) research report covers the present situation and the development possibilities of the industry for 2019-2026. The report studies significant key components including capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments.
Key Stakeholders Covered inside this Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Report:
• Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Manufacturers
• Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
• Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Subcomponent Manufacturers
• Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Industry Association
• Downstream Vendors
For better understanding, the facts and data studied in the report are represented using diagrams, graphs, pie charts and other pictorial representations. Furthermore, the report offers a SWOT analysis that studies the elements influencing various segments associated with the market.
The Segmentation for the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Report:
Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market segmentation by type:
Blood Glucose Testing
Infectious Diseases Testing
Cardiac Markers Testing
Coagulation Testing
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
Urinalysis Testing
Others
Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market segmentation by application:
Clinics
Hospitals
Laboratory
Others
Geographically, this market report studies the following key geographical regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)