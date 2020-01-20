Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Insights 2019 – BASF, Seppic, DSM, Clariant, Croda

Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Report identifies the assessable estimation of the market including Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2019-2026″ present in the industry space. The report studies historical data, facts, attentive opinions, current growth factors, and market threats with competitive analysis of major Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Players, value chain analysis, and future roadmap.

Major Industry Player Profiles:

BASF

Seppic

DSM

Clariant

Croda

Evonik

Solvay

Symrise

DowDuPont

Ashland

Lubrizol

Gattefosse

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Elementis

Eastman

Lonza

AkzoNobel

Key Stakeholders:

• Cosmetic Active Ingredient Manufacturers

• Cosmetic Active Ingredient Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

• Cosmetic Active Ingredient Subcomponent Manufacturers

• Cosmetic Active Ingredient Industry Association

• Downstream Vendors

Market Segmentation:

By type:

Moisturizers

Anti-ageing

Exfoliators

Antimicrobial

UV Filters

Skin-Lightening Agent

Other

By application:

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Other

Geographically, this market report studies the following key geographical regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)