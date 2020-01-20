BusinessIndustryInternational
Content Moderation Solutions Market 2019-2027 emerging industry trends focuses on growth factors by major players like Accenture, Alegion, Appen, Clarifai, Cogito, EBS (Enhance Business Solutions), Insol Technoheight
Content moderation services are critical in the modern era of digital marketing. These services play an essential role in protecting the brand image of businesses online among their target audiences. User-generated content on social media accounts such as twitter, facebook, youtube and others increases the risk associated with brand value. Content moderation services in such cases assist the organizations to portray genuine and positive content that follow community guidelines. Various content moderation services include web content moderation, video & image moderation, video & image moderation, chat moderation and social media moderation.
The “Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of content moderation solutions market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, end-use industry and geography. The global content moderation solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading content moderation solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005704
Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Accenture, Alegion Inc., Appen Limited, Clarifai, Inc, Cogito, EBS (Enhance Business Solutions), Insol Technoheight Private Limited, Microsoft Corporation, OneSpace Inc., Open Access BPO
The content moderation solutions market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in the instances of posting objectionable content on social media by users. Moreover, online business operations and strict community guidelines are further expected to drive the growth for the content moderation solutions market. However, the failure of AI in identifying and moderating content in certain aspects is likely to hamper the market growth. On the other hand, growing online businesses and digital marketing trends offer significant growth opportunity for the key players operating in the content moderation solutions market during the forecast period.
The global content moderation solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size and end-use industry. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as automotive, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, packaging & labeling, telecommunications, BFSI, government sector and others.
The Content Moderation Solutions Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
Reason to Buy
– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Content Moderation Solutions Market
– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Content Moderation Solutions Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005704