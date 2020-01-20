New Report Expecting Massive Growth for Automotive Steering Sensors Market -2027 Forecasts and Analysis with Top Key Players Methode Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies, Valeo S.A. and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Steering Sensors Market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, and geography. The global automotive steering sensors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive steering sensors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive steering sensors companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players: BEI Sensors, De Amertek Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, Methode Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies, Valeo S.A.

A rise in automobile sales across the world, awareness of advanced technologies are some of the prime drivers of the automotive steering sensor market. Additionally, consumer’s concern about safety and security features to equip their vehicles with a driver assistance system, including steering sensors and the growing government regulations towards safety are driving the automotive steering sensor market. A rise in the adoption of electric power steering and electric vehicle are providing ample opportunities to minimize drivers’ difficulties and to create ease in driving.

An automotive steering sensor is the critical most part of Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system, which is measured the position angle and the rate of turn of a steering wheel. The latest developments in the steering angle and multifunctional intelligent system sensors, aiding safer drive by sensing the firmness of drivers’ grip to save a life, and the growth of automotive steering sensor market.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive steering sensors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive steering sensors market in these regions.

