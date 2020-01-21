HealthcareIndustryLifestyleUncategorized
Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis by Therapeutic Area, by Marketed Therapies, by Approved and by Region: Market Size & Forecast, 2017 – 2022
Dermatology Drugs Market [(By Therapeutic Area (Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Acne, Rosacea), By Marketed Therapies (Biologics, Oral Drugs, Topical Drugs), By Approved Treatments (etanercept (Enbrel), infliximab (Remicade), adalimumab (Humira), ustekinumab (Stelara), secukinumab (Cosentyx), ixekizumab (Taltz), golimumab (Simponi), brodalumab (Siliq), and guselkamab (Tremfya), and By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2017 – 2022
Our analyst assumes that with the expected launch of the potential promising therapies, the market is anticipated to expand in both psoriasis and atopic dermatitis segments. The Unites States accounts for the higher share of the market as compared to the Europe and Japan. The highest market size is due to the increased adoption of high-priced biologics. Despite the launch and availability of multiple biologics, only 10% of the patients have access to these treatments and the market continues to remain underpenetrated.
Currently, the Dermatology Drugs market is highly fragmented but offer several commercial opportunities. There remains significant unmet need for safer and cost-effective treatment options. Psoriasis market was nearly USD 6 billion markets in 2016 due to the existing effective TNF alpha treatments. In Acne, retinoids and antibiotics are the mainstay treatments but what makes this indication lucrative is the promising candidates in the pipeline including Foamix’s FMX-101 and Dermira’s DRM-101.
Our analyst has provided the forecasts of the Global Dermatology Drugs Market from 2016-2022. The major segments which has been investigated in the global market from 2016-2022 are:
Market Analysis by Dermatology Key Indications
Market Analysis by Treatment Class/Marketed Drugs
Market Analysis by Regions
The Marketed Therapies undertaken in forecast from 2016-2022 are:
etanercept; Enbrel
infliximab; Remicade
adalimumab; Humira
ustekinumab; Stelara
secukinumab; Cosentyx
ixekizumab; Taltz
golimumab; Simponi
brodalumab; Siliq
guselkamab; Tremfya
Topical Drugs
Oral Antibiotics
The Major Indications in Dermatology Therapy area:
Atopic Dermatitis
Psoriasis
Acne
Rosacea
Leading Companies investigated in the Report are:
Allergan Plc
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Dermira Inc
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc
AnaptysBio, Inc
Revance Therapeutics
Foamix Pharmaceuticals
Novan, Inc
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals
Pfizer
Sanofi
Galderma
Leo Pharma
Roviant Sciences
Otsuka Pharmaceuticals
