Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2020 : Topmost manufacturers With Size, Regions, Types, Major Drivers, Profits and Global Forecast to 2025 | TIP

The global augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025 and expected to reach US$ 130.01 Bn in 2025 from US$ 5.83 Bn in 2016.

Since past decade, computer technology has been diversified into many innovative verticals. This has changed the way of thinking, interacting and decision making of every individual. The recent advancements such as IoT, cloud computing, 3D printing, automation, advanced communication systems, artificial intelligence, Big Data, AR and VR and many others are the driving factors influencing the change in dynamics from living to running a business. AR technology blends the virtual and real world objects, with AR users will be able to interact with virtual object and also will be able to distinguish between the real and virtual contents.

DAQRI, LLC

Augmented Pixels Inc.

EON Reality, Inc

Innovega, Inc.

Catchoom

Laster Technologies

Layar B.V.

Total Immersion

Vuzix Corporation

Zugara, Inc.

Marxent Labs LLC

Blippar

Oculus VR, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Google, Inc.

An exclusive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Also, key Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

