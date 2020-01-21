Erectile Dysfunction Drugs 2017 – 2025: Market Size, Growth Rate, Key Players, Shares and Business Outlook

According to a new study published by our analyst the global erectile dysfunction drugs market is anticipated to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2025. Impotence, also known as erectile dysfunction, is the condition of sexual dysfunction where, during the sexual intercourse, men cannot maintain the erection. According to World Health Organization statement, for the emotional, physical and well being of the individual, and to the economic and social development of countries and communities, sexual health is a fundamental thing. Erectile dysfunction affects the quality of life for both partners and patients and is connected with relationship difficulties.

Erectile dysfunction is generally an age-related condition but can also be triggered by psychological factors. Cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure, clogged arteries etc., diabetes, hormonal insufficiency, chronic kidney disease, multiple sclerosis, injury to the penis, bladder, and pelvis, and neurological issues are the common factor which can cause erectile dysfunction. Moreover, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, excessive alcohol intake, obesity and consumption of drugs such as, antihypertensive drugs, antidepressant, recreational drugs, and psychotropic drugs are some other factors which are significantly contributing towards erectile dysfunction. Exercise, pharmacotherapy, well balanced and maintain lifestyle, penis implants, erection devices, and injections into penis are current treatment available to cure erectile dysfunction. Currently, oral PDE5 (phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors) is the first line drug therapy prescribed by physicians for erectile dysfunction.

The availability of oral drugs globally, and rising awareness about erectile dysfunction and sexual diseases is resulting in significant adoption of treatment globally. Moreover, rising number of referrals to secondary care and primary care consultations is expected to propel the growth of erectile dysfunctions drugs market over the forecast period. The increasing elderly population and high rate of chronic diseases such as kidney failure, diabetes, hypertension, hormonal imbalance, and neurological disorders are increasing demand for erectile dysfunction drugs globally.

The global erectile dysfunction drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug type, dosage form, end user and geographically.

On the basis of drug type, the global erectile dysfunction market is further segmented into Testosterone, Phosphodiestarse – 5 Inhibitors (PDE5I), Alprostadil, and others. Testosterone is hormone. The lack of testosterone hormone cause impotence or erectile dysfunction, and in such conditions, testosterone hormones are prescribed to the patient to balance the hormone in the body. The Phosphodiestarse – 5 Inhibitors is the drug used to control or block the degenerative action of c-GMP specific phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) on cyclic GMP. The Sildenafil, Vardenafil, Tadalafil, Avanafil, Udenafil are the few examples of Phosphodiestarse – 5 Inhibitors. The Phosphodiestarse – 5 Inhibitors drugs are most commonly prescribed drugs to treat erectile dysfunction and hence accounted major share in global erectile dysfunction drugs market.

The high effectiveness and efficacy of Phosphodiestarse – 5 Inhibitors are the major factors contributing towards the large share in the global erectile dysfunction market. The introduction of long effective pills such as Levitra (vardenafil) and Cialis (tadalafil) are effective for 36 hours and hence they are also known as weekend pill. Moreover, the increasing research and development and various drugs for erectile dysfunction are in various stages of pipeline. The introduction of such blockbuster drugs in the market over the forecast period is expected to propel the growth of erectile dysfunction market globally.

By dosage form, the global erectile dysfunction drugs market is further sub segmented into topical, oral, injections and others. The oral segment accounted major share in global erectile dysfunction drugs market. The oral drugs are more convenient to handle the dose, and hence it is highly preferable dosage form. The injections segment is expected to grow at high CAGR over the forecast period.