Flat Glass Market Present and Future Forecast 2017 – 2026

The global flat glass market is anticipated to reach USD 139.80 billion by 2026 according to a new study published by our analyst.



The global flat glass market is anticipated to reach USD 139.80 by 2026. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand and application of flat glasses in the construction and automotive industry. These glasses are generally installed on the windows and windshields of a vehicle. Furthermore, they are largely utilized in photovoltaic, concentrated solar power system and a thermal collector which are expected to strongly favor the market growth.

Besides, booming automobile industry, the government sector is also anticipated to support the market growth. This is primarily due to the growing expenditure by public or government sector on infrastructural projects to promote the country’s growth. This scenario is quite common in developing nations.

A large chunk of market share is taken by construction application and is projected to foresee significant growth at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The key products generating industry growth and facilitating housing expansion are tempered and Basic float glass. Both of these glasses can be applied to the interior as well as exterior structures to avoid fragility and improve aesthetic importance.

The flat glass industry is highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous industry players. Thus, elevating the competitiveness of the market. Saint Gobain S.A., Xinyi Automobile Glass (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., SCHOTT North America, Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd, CSG Architectural Glass Co., Ltd., and Corning Inc. are the noteworthy industry player. Some other prominent players are Astro Cam, Sangalli Group, Dillmeir Glass Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries, and Syracuse Glass Company, among others.

Flat Glass Market possess vast opportunities relating to the key metric performances such as noise control, fire protection, neutrality, self-cleaning and energy saving, among others. Moreover, the property of these glasses is ideal for construction applications. The trends of the Flat Glass Market can be affected by raw materials, limestone, soda ash, and sand. In the manufacturing process, the cost structure is deterred largely by two elements- raw materials and energy.

The growth of regional markets such as North America will be favored by the rising preference and product expansion towards laminated products. As per data released by industry associations, about 1.1 million ton was consumed by the European automobile industry in 2015. This can be attributed to the positive outlook of the construction sector in France, Germany, and the UK. Moreover, the European region is witnessing high demand for laminated and tempered products. In APAC, China’s flat glass market is significantly increasing. While on the other hand the Brazilian market being both the importer and exporter is much indulged towards the domestic market. Furthermore, the demand in East and West, as well as South Africa, is significantly affected by the construction sector.

