Foundry Equipment Market | Global Growth, Study, Analysis and Future Trends 2026

Top Manufacturers Covered in Foundry Equipment Market Report are:

Inductotherm, Buhler, Norican, L.K Group, Sinto, Toshiba, Wheelabrator, Yizumi, Frech, ABP, UBE, Otto Junker, Baoding Well, Pangborn, ALD, Kunkel Wagner, Agtos, TOYO, Guannan, Suzhu, Suzhou Sanji, Ziheng Hengteer, Rosler, Ningbo Dongfang, etc.

Foundry Equipment Market Based on Product Types:

Die Casting Machine

Centrifugal Casting Machine

Induction Furnace

Moulding Machine

Coremaking Machine

Shot Blasting Machine

The segment of die casting machine holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 45%.

The Application can be Classified as:

Automotive

Aerospace

Machinery

Shipbuilding

Power Generation and Electricity

Other

The automotive holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 33%

The worldwide Foundry Equipment market report outlines differentiable characteristics and growth factor, brief segmentation, SWOT analysis, regional outlook, market share, and competitive landscape.

Key Regions included in this report are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa