Malt Market to 2027 – Axéréal, Briess Malt and Ingredients, Cargill, Incorporated, COFCO, Crisp Malting Group, GrainCorp, Muntons Malt, Simpsons Malt

Malt is a product which is prepared from cereal grains through a process called malting. This process involves partial germination of the grains to modify the grains’ natural food substances. Barley is commonly used to prepare malt, while rice, wheat, corn, and rye are also used in preparing malt. Malting grains develop the enzymes such as ?-amylase and ?-amylase, which are required for modifying the grains’ starches into various types of sugar, including monosaccharide glucose, disaccharide maltose, trisaccharide maltotriose, and higher sugars called maltodextrine. Manufacturers are offering both the dry and liquid malt extract for the end-use industries. Due to the wider application of malt in various end-use industries, including food processing, beverages & brewing, pharmaceuticals, animal feeds, and others, the market for malt is growing.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Axéréal

Briess Malt and Ingredients

Cargill, Incorporated

COFCO

Crisp Malting Group

GrainCorp Limited

Muntons Malt plc

Simpsons Malt

VIVESCIA Industries

The malt market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application of malt in food processing, beverage making, brewing, pharmaceuticals, and in animal feed. Malt is mainly used for the preparation of whiskey and beer. Its wide usage in alcohols beverages and food products makes it an important product in the food and beverage industry. Also, a rise in the disposable income of consumers and changes in taste & preferences are further driving the demand for the malt market. Moreover, the easy availability of different forms of malt in the market adds inputs to the growth of the malt market. However, Growing popularity of wine and other beverages is a challenge to the growth of this market, as this would reduce the consumption of beer. On the contrary, steady growth in the agriculture and food processing industry will provide the opportunity for the market players to invest in the malt market.

