Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Insights 2020-2026 thriving worldwide by major players Qualcomm, TI, Dialog, ON Semi, NXP

Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Industry Forecast To 2026

Power Management IC (PMIC) is used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage.

Qualcomm, Dialog and TI captured the top three revenue share spots in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market in 2017. Qualcomm dominated with 22.92% revenue share, followed by Dialog with 5.14% revenue share and TI with 6.10% revenue share in 2017.

The Power Management IC (PMIC) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Management IC (PMIC).

This Research report comes up with the size of the global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market for the base year 2020 and the forecast between 2020 and 2026.

Qualcomm, TI, Dialog, ON Semi, NXP, Infineon, Renesas, STMicroelectronics, MediaTek Inc, Analog Devices, Toshiba, Maxim, ROHM, Microchip, Skyworks

Voltage Regulators, Integrated ASSP Power, Management ICs, Battery Management ICs

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Healthcare, Telecom & Networking, Others

The Power Management IC (PMIC) report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the Power Management IC (PMIC) Outlook. It also comprehends market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies and marketing trends.

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Power Management IC (PMIC) market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

