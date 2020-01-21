BusinessGeneral NewsIndustryInternational
Data Warehousing Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 – Actian Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Snowflake Inc., Teradata
A data warehouse is also called as an enterprise data warehouse, this system used for reporting and data analysis, and is considered a core component of business intelligence. The growing volume of data needs a dedicated storage system, hence growing demand for the growth of the market. Rising trends of cloud computing and increasing demand for high-speed analytics is also boosting the growth of the market. Data warehousing allows users to access a wide range of information, and the data is organized in an effective and relevant manner, which is projected to the growth of the data warehousing market.
The Data Warehousing Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments o products/service from the past three years.
Key Benefits-
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Data Warehousing Market
- To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)
Rising adoption of data warehouse owing to its benefits such as it saves time, delivers enhanced business intelligence, increases data quality and consistency, and generates a high return on investment. Additionally, it improves the decision-making process and streamlines the flow of information. These factors are driving the growth of the data warehousing market. However, high implementation cost is the major restraint for the growth of the market. Rise in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions to perform advanced analytics is also boosting the demand for the data warehousing market. A growing need for data management, various enterprises are investing in data warehouse solutions to improve their business; these factors are expected to drive the growth of the data warehousing market.
Leading Key Players:
- Actian Corporation
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Cloudera, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP
- Snowflake Inc.
- Teradata
The global data warehousing market is segmented on the basis of offering, type of data, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of offering the market is segmented as extraction transportation and loading (ETL) solutions, statistical analysis, data mining, others. On the basis of type of data the market is segmented as unstructured data, semi-structured and structured data. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud, hybrid. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, media and entertainment, manufacturing, it and telecom, retail, others)
The Data Warehousing Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
