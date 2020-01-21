Environmental Hazard Monitoring Solution Market Set to Surge Significantly during 2020-2027 Ambiental, American Alarm and Communications Inc., Aon PLC, Deltares, DHI A/S, Environment Monitoring Solutions Ltd., Everbridge, Mitra S.K. Private Limited, Norsar, Vector Security

Environmental hazard monitoring solution is used for multiple government applications and industries such as tracking and detecting changes in humidity, temperature, particulate matter, chemical, and biological air pollutants, water quality, and noise level, among others. Environmental hazard monitoring solution uses multiple types of sensors to check the attributes as mentioned above and alert users in case of a rise in pollution level. The process also involves measurement and collection of pollutants to evaluate the status of an environment. Environmental hazard monitoring solution helps users accurately understand the natural environment and facilitate the development of measures and policies to protect it from any adverse outcomes of human activity.

