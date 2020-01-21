Reference Management Tools Market Growth By Application, Technology Service, Industry Vertical and Top Players like Chegg (EasyBib), Citavi, cite4me, Clarivate Analytics (EndNote), JabRef, Mendeley, Paperpile, ProQuest, Sorc’d

The reference management tools assist organizations in creating and managing reference database. The process saves significant time and reduces human effort. Increasing demand from research laboratories is expected to create a favorable market landscape. The software tools are increasingly being utilized for organized collection and bibliographic references.

The reference management tools market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of cloud based solutions. Ease and flexibility associated with the management tools is further likely to propel the market growth. Large number of corporate, government, and academic institutions are expected to shift to the reference management tools in recent years.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Chegg, Inc. (EasyBib), Citavi, cite4me, Clarivate Analytics (EndNote), JabRef, Mendeley, Paperpile, ProQuest LLC, Sorc’d, Zotero.

The “Global Reference Management Tools Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive and Transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Reference Management Tools market with detailed market segmentation by type, propulsion type, application, and geography. The global Reference Management Tools market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Reference Management Tools market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global reference management tools market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as cloud based and web based. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as academic, government, and corporate.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Reference Management Tools market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Reference Management Tools market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

