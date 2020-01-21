Class D Audio Amplifier Market insights 2020-2026 thriving worldwide by major players like STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp.

Class D Audio Amplifier Market Industry Forecast To 2026

A class-D amplifier or switching amplifier is an electronic amplifier in which the amplifying devices (transistors, usually MOSFETs) operate as electronic switches, and not as linear gain devices as in other amplifiers. They are rapidly switching back and forth between the supply rails, being fed by a modulator using pulse width, pulse density, or related techniques to encode the audio input into a pulse train. The audio escapes through a simple low-pass filter into the loudspeaker. The high-frequency pulses, which can be as high as 6 MHz, are blocked. Since the pairs of output transistors are never conducting at the same time, there is no other path for current flow apart from the low-pass filter/loudspeaker. For this reason, efficiency can exceed 90%.

The Class D audio amplifier market for the multimedia sound case is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing need for portable speakers which incorporate Class D audio amplifiers is expected to drive the demand for multimedia sound cases during the forecast period.

The Class D Audio Amplifier market was valued at 2760 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 8800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Class D Audio Amplifier.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.), Rohm Co., Ltd. (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), ON Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (U.S.), ICEpower A/S (Denmark), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Types of Class D Audio Amplifier covered are:

By Type, Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel

Applications of Class D Audio Amplifier covered are:

Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial & Retail, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Others

The Class D Audio Amplifier report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the Class D Audio Amplifier Outlook. It also comprehends market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies and marketing trends.

Regional Analysis For Class D Audio Amplifier Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Class D Audio Amplifier market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

