Know about Automotive Logistics Market 2019 In-Depth Research Report with top key players – Trimble Inc., Vector Informatik GmbH and Others

The global automotive logistics market accounted for US$ 203.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 370.8 Bn by 2027.

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. There is a significant production of vehicles and automotive components in the region. China, being the most significant vehicle manufacturing country in the Asia Pacific region, produced 27.8 million vehicles in 2018, which showcases, the demand for automotive logistics in the country. Chinese automakers export their vehicles to several countries, including Afghanistan, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, the Philippines, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, among others. The rising demand for Chinese manufactured vehicles in these countries is pressurizing the Chinese automakers to engage themselves in partnering with logistics companies increasingly. This factor is posing a significant business growth opportunity for Chinese logistics companies as well as international logistics partners, thereby, is anticipated to boost the automotive logistics market in the coming years. China accounted for a significant market share in the Asia Pacific automotive logistics market in 2018.

Top Key Players:- Donlen., Geotab Inc., HEM Data Corporation, Influx Technology, Intrepid Control Systems, Inc., Masternaut Limited., Merchants Fleet, RACELOGIC GmbH, Trimble Inc., Vector Informatik GmbH

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003366/

The global automotive logistics market is segmented on the basis of type, services, and sector. Based on the type, the market is segmented into outsourcing and insourcing. On the basis of the services, the market is classified into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes, integrated service, and reverse logistics. The market by sector is fragmented into a passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, tire, and components.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Automotive Logistics market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive logistics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years. The top companies operating in the field of automotive logistics include Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and others. Many other companies operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings, which is helping the market for the automotive logistics to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

Geographically, the automotive logistics market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. APAC leads the automotive logistics market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The South East Asian countries are also expected to create ample opportunities for automotive logistics companies. Pertaining to meet the demands for automotive components and spare parts, as well as, finished vehicles from manufacturing plants to different dealerships, the car makers are increasingly collaborating with recognized logistic companies. This factor is catalyzing the growth of automotive logistics market in the South East Asia region. North America is the second largest market in the automotive logistics market. Apart from APAC and North America, Europe remains the third largest geographic segment, as Europe’s automotive logistics sector is growing at a rapid pace owing to the factors such as growing investment in high-tech manufacturing and R&D from some of the world’s biggest vehicle-makers.

Buy now at– https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003366/

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Logistics Market Landscape Automotive Logistics Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Logistics Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Logistics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive Logistics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Logistics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Logistics Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com