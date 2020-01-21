Collision Avoidance System Market to 2027 Key Opportunities | and Future Demand by Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, TRW Automotive

A collision avoidance system is a safety awareness system operates under the guiding principle to prevent or reduce the severity of a collision. It is also known as a collision mitigating system, pre-crash system or forward collision warning system. Collision avoidance system avoids impending collisions among automobiles, aircraft, railways, marine, and others with the help of radar, cameras, and sensors. Advanced technology such as radar, cameras, and sensors monitor the road and detects unavoidable obstructions and then warn the driver of danger or takes immediate or corrective actions.

Rise in demand for automated vehicles, growing adoption of collision avoidance system by the automotive industry, and increase in automotive safety norms are some of the major factors that are driving the global collision avoidance system market. However, the high installation cost of collision avoidance system hampers the growth of the global market to a greater extent.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, TRW Automotive, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Alstom SA, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc. and General Electric Company among others.

