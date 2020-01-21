Aerobridge Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020-2027

What is Aerobridge?

Aerobridge is a covered corridor from an airport terminal to an aircraft that is used for easy boarding and debarkation of passengers. One end of the aerobridge is permanently attached to the airport terminal building and the other open end has the ability to swing freely in order to provide accommodations to different sizes of aircraft. Use of aerobridges help disabled passengers in easy boarding and dismemberment from aircrafts, and also allow smoothens operations.

Rising number of domestic as well as international air passengers, demand for safety and security of disabled air passengers and increasing investments for installing aerobridges in Tier-II city airport are fueling the growth for aerobridge market. However, improper handling of aerobridge causes damage to aircrafts and may lead to accidents that may hinder the growth of aerobridge market. New aerobridge integrated with ultrasonic sensors for smooth automatic approach is considered as a new opportunity for many aerobridge manufacturers.

ADELTE Group S.L Airport Equipment Ltd. Ameribridge, Inc. China international Marine containers (group) co., Ltd FMT SE Hubner GmbH & Co. Kg JBT Corporation MHI-TES Shinmaywa Industries Ltd. ThyssenKrupp AG

