Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Growth Report 2020: By Key Players Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology, China wanlong chemical, Vicome Corp, Ming Hui Group

Furthermore, the report also covers significant geographical regions including the United Kingdom, United States, South Korea, Germany, India, China, and Japan.

Top Manufacturers Covered in Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Report are:

Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International), Dane Color (RPM International), Radiant Color N.V (RPM International), UKSEUNG, SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO), Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology, China wanlong chemical, Lynwon Group, J Color Technologies, Vicome Corp, Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd), Aron Universal Ltd, Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp, LuminoChem, etc.

Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Based on Product Types:

Thermoset Type

Thermoplastic Type

Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)

The Application can be Classified as:

Paints & Coatings Industry

Printing Inks Industry

Plastics Industry

Other

Key Regions included in this report are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa