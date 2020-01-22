Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Present and Future Forecast by 2024

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Intelligent Electronic Devices industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Intelligent Electronic Devices market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 6.17% from 188 million $ in 2014 to 225 million $ in 2019, Our analysts believe that in the next few years, Intelligent Electronic Devices market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Intelligent Electronic Devices will reach 316 million $.

Manufacturer Detail

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Product Type Segmentation

Digital relays, PLC, Load tap controller, Recloser, Smart meter

Industry Segmentation (Power utilities, Commercial)

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Region Segmentation

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

