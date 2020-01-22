MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2027

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

MiRNA-sequencing or MicroRNA sequencing is a type of RNA-Sequencing. miRNAs are usually repressing gene expression also it is the use of next-generation sequencing or massively parallel high-throughput DNA sequencing to sequence microRNAs

MiRNA Sequencing and Assay market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to advantages of miRNA sequencing over other technologies, increasing research funding for genomics, and the decreasing cost of sequencing. Moreover, increasing focus on MiRNA biomarker discovery is also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

1. ILLUMINA

2. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

3. QIAGEN

4. PERKINELMER, INC.

5. TAKARA BIO, INC.

6. NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS, INC.

7. NORGEN BIOTEK CORPORATION

8. TRILINK BIOTECHNOLOGIES

9. OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES

10. LEXOGEN

The global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as library Preparation, consumables. Based on technology, the market is segmented as sequencing by synthesis, nanopore, ion semiconductor sequencing. Based on end user the market is segmented as research institute, academia, CRO.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The MiRNA Sequencing and Assay market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting MiRNA Sequencing and Assay market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the MiRNA Sequencing and Assay market in these regions.

