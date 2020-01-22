Narcolepsy Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2019 to 2027

The global narcolepsy market accounted to US$ 2,026.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,537.9 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific narcolepsy market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing higher number of research & development and increasing investments on sleep related neurological disorders. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive drug portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of sleep related disorders, emerging local pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and increasing awareness regarding neurological disorders. However, factors such as side effects and risks associated with narcolepsy medications and delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis of narcolepsy are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players operating in narcolepsy market are Bioprojet, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire (Acquired by Takeda), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., and Shionogi Inc. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October, 2018, Officials with the FDA have approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric patients aged 7 to 17 years with narcolepsy. The drug had previously been approved for use in adult patients. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The narcolepsy market by type is segmented into narcolepsy with cataplexy, narcolepsy without cataplexy, and secondary cataplexy. In 2018, the narcolepsy with cataplexy segment held a largest market share of 65.1% of the narcolepsy market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its significant prevalence among patients suffering with narcolepsy. Episodes of cataplexy are reported to be encountered among 55-60% of patients suffering with narcolepsy. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.

The global narcolepsy market on the basis of product is segmented into sodium oxybate, central nervous system (CNS) stimulants, and antidepressants. Sodium oxybate segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Sodium oxybate is the one of the primary medication recommended by specialists to patients suffering with narcolepsy. The high cost of the branded counterparts, availability of reimbursement with certain regions as well as approval of the drug in majority of the top markets is likely to contribute to the growth and dominance of the segment. Sodium is oxybate is also expected to exhibit highest growth witnessing a robust CAGR over the forecast years.

