Pre Clinical CROs Market Know in Detail about the Analysis, Forecasts, and Overview and Market Development

The global Pre Clinical CROs market is expected to reach US$ 8,412.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,282.4 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2027.

The global Pre Clinical CROs market, based on service, has been segmented into bio-analysis and DMPK studies, toxicology and other services. The toxicology segment held a largest share of the market in 2018. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period as toxicology testing plays a vital role in drug discovery process to evaluate the safety of the drug candidate. Moreover, the test is also one of the most reliable and commonly performed that is taken into consideration for translation of animal responses into an understanding risk among human subjects.

Increasing R&D expenditures and high cost of drug development process in the developed countries have been boosting the market over the years. However, stringent regulations for conduction of clinical trials and variations in the GMP guidelines across countries around the globe are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the Pre Clinical CROs market include, Covance, Inc., Charles River, Eurofins Scientific, PRA Health Sciences, WuXi AppTec, Medpace, Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Parexel International Corporation, ICON Plc, and MD Biosciences among the others. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the Pre Clinical CROs market. For instance, in September 2019, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD) expanded its bio-analytical laboratory in Richmond, Virginia, enhancing immunochemistry, biomarker and chromatography services for biopharmaceutical clients.

A rise in outsourcing activities by pharmaceutical companies has been witnessed during recent years. This trend has been seen as a plan to remain competitive and flexible in a market of exponential growth, sophisticated technologies, and an unstable economic environment. Companies generally outsource R&D tasks which include a broad range of activities such as, fundamental research to late-stage development: hit exploration and lead optimization, target validation, genetic engineering, assay development, safety and efficacy tests in animal models, and clinical trials which involve humans.

The major factors driving the growth of outsourcing activities by companies are, cutting costs, need for innovations, increased speed and agility, and accessing specialized knowledge and technologies. A decreasing percentage of profits has become a primary concern for pharmaceutical companies over the past decade. As per an analysis by PhRMA, around $0.8 to $1.7 billion is estimated to be invested by the pharmaceutical industry in R&D to bring a new drug to market. Hence, with an increase in the R&D expenditure, the need for Pre Clinical services is expected.

