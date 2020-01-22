Feminine Hygiene Products Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

According to new market research titled ‘Feminine Hygiene Products Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Distribution Channel, and End User.’ The global feminine hygiene products market is expected to reach US$ 36,371.54 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,088.56 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global feminine hygiene products market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The global feminine hygiene products market, based on the product, was segmented into cleaning & deodorizing products and menstrual care products. In 2018, the menstrual care products segment accounted for the largest market share in the global feminine hygiene products market by product. Rise in the disposable income compared with the availability of innovative products for female health is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Major factors boosting the growth of the market include increasing awareness regarding feminine hygiene and the availability of feminine hygiene products at an affordable price. However, the occurrence of infections among women by using these products is hampering the growth of the market.

The feminine hygiene products market majorly consists of players such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Bodywise (UK) Limited, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Ontex, Kao Corporation and Essity Aktiebolag (publ), among others. Several companies in the market are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in October 2019, Unicharm launched the cool sanitary napkin ‘Sofy COOL’ in India. The newly introduced product comes along with a revolutionary “Coolpad Technology,” which gives a feeling of coolness for an “Irritation Free Period.”

The report segments the global feminine hygiene products market as follows:

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market – By Product

Menstrual Care Products

Cleaning and Deodorizing Products

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies

Online-Distributions

Supermarkets

Other Distribution Channels

Global Feminine hygiene products Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



