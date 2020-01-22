Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts to 2027

The liquid nutritional supplement market accounted to US$ 20,821.15 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 32,286.12 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing geographic market and the growth of the liquid nutritional supplement market. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing region in the global liquid nutritional supplement

arket and was projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The market is this region is expected to grow significantly in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The growth of the market is attributed due to rising support from the government, increasing the food and dietary supplement industry, growing nutritionists and others.

The major players operating in the liquid nutritional supplement market include Abbott, ADM, Amway, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Arkopharma, Glanbia Nutritionals, Liquid Health, Inc., Bayer AG, Nature’s Bounty Co, and GlaxoSmithKline and others. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market. The organic and inorganic growth strategies were conducted equally and these strategies have assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

The global liquid nutritional supplement market was segmented by product, ingredients, age group, route of administration and distribution channel. Based on the product the market is segmented as additional supplements, medical supplements, sports nutrition. Based on ingredient it is classified as botanicals, vitamins, minerals, proteins and amino acids, others. On the basis of the age group, the market is divided into Infants, children, adults, old age. On the basis of the route of administration the market is categorized into oral, enteral, parenteral. And based on the distribution channel the market is segmented as online channels, offline channels.

Developments in the life sciences and food industries have resulted in a vital transformation that has allowed the introduction of liquid nutrition supplements. Incorporation of various essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins, in a single nutritional supplement drink, leads to a high preference for these drinks among people. Technological developments have also enabled manufacturers to introduce ready-to-drink nutritional liquids that rule out the efforts required in preparing the drink.

The popularity of liquid nutritional supplements is increasing among all the age groups, such as adults, children, and elderlies. While the consumption of these drinks is more common among the adults as they require more nutrition to balance their stressful lifestyles, easy consumption, handling, and storage are further boosting their popularity among the population of other age groups. The adult group of people includes the working population, athletes, sports players, lactating mothers, pregnant women, fitness enthusiasts, and others. The ready-to-drink liquids can be stored for a longer period of time and consumed whenever required, thereby saving the time of consumers. The demand for medical supplements in the liquid forms, such as juices and milkshakes, is growing among all age groups of people.

