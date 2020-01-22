Nano Satellite Market Forecast Specifies Prime Growth by 2027

Artificial satellite with the net mass between 1 and 10 kg is called as nano satellite. Nano satellite is considerably smaller and lighter than the geostationary satellites that weigh several tons. Considerably, nano satellite are less costly to manufacture and deploy than the large satellites or small satellites that boost the nano satellite market among various end-use sectors.

Adoption of nano satellite instead of large satellites helps to cover a larger surface area to collect images frequently and nano satellite provide better coverage at a much lesser price. These factors are boosting the nano satellite market in the current scenario. The stringent rules and regulations related to launch of nano satellite set by different governments across the globe are somehow inhibiting the adoption of nano satellite, thereby limiting the market for nano satellite to surge. Increasing investment in the space industry to develop efficient and cost-effective satellite solutions is anticipated to create opportunities for nano satellite market.

Also, key nano satellite market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Gomspace A/S, ISIS – Innovative Solutions In Space B.V., SPIRE, Surrey Satellite Technology Limited, Hawk Institute for Space Sciences, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Tethers Unlimited, Inc., Pumpkin, Inc., Southern Stars Group, LLC and Boeing among others.

