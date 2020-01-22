Access Control Reader Market by Analysis, Application, Size, Market Share, Forecast to 2027| ASSA ABLOY, Avigilon Corporation, AMAG Technology, Identiv, Gallagher Group, Gemalto, Nedap, Johnson Controls

Access control reader is a growing domain in the physical security industry. The access control reader related products and devices are integrated into buildings with an aim to prevent access of an unauthorized individual. Including other services and systems. Increase in building automation and smart homes is opportunistic for the market.

Owing to a rise in demand for interconnected systems and security concerns among the users are some of the factors responsible for driving the access control reader market. Moreover, an upsurge in demand for advanced security solutions such as smart card readers in both residential and commercial sectors is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the access control reader market.

Top Key Players: ASSA ABLOY AB, Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions), AMAG Technology, Inc., Identiv, Inc., Gallagher Group, Gemalto N.V. (Thales Group), Nedap N.V., Johnson Controls International Plc, NEC Corporation, SUPREMA

The “Global Access Control Reader Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the access control reader market with detailed market segmentation by reader type, end user, and geography. The global access control reader market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading access control reader market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global access control reader market is segmented on the basis of reader type and end user. Based on reader type, the market is segmented into biometric readers, card-based readers, multi-technology readers. The biometric readers are further segmented into face recognition, fingerprint, voice recognition, and others. The card-based readers are sub-segmented into smart card readers, smart card readers, and proximity card readers. On the basis of end user, the access control reader market is segmented into residential, commercial, bfsi, healthcare, government, transportation, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global access control reader market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Access Control Reader market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

