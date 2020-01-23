SOC Test Equipment Market Technology Advancements and Demand 2020 to 2026

The SOC Test Equipment Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

SoC test equipment is used by semiconductor manufacturers to test the SoCs before final packaging to ensure fault-free production of chips. SoC testing helps detect fabrication errors, timing faults, and electrical interferences. SoC test equipment helps semiconductor manufacturers increase the production yield by high throughput and high parallel test capabilities.IT and telecommunication segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the increasing implementation of a new generation chip called microservers, which is based on SoCs. Furthermore, these chips provide cheaper and simpler options to data centers, unlike other conventional chips that require a detailed understanding as well as testing for noise isolation, signal integrity, and thermal management.

Top Leading Companies of Global SOC Test Equipment Market are Advantest, Teradyne, Xcerra, Astronics Test Systems, Chroma ATE, Lorlin Test Systems, Marvin Test Solutions, National Instruments, Roos Instruments, and others.

Regional Outlook of SOC Test Equipment Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

On The Basis Of Product, The SOC Test Equipment Market Is Primarily Split Into

Automatic SOC Test Equipment

Semi-Automatic SOC Test Equipment

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

IT and Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Other

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market until the end of 2023. Some of the major factors responsible for the dominance of APAC is the high concentration of semiconductor manufacturers in the region and presence of a large number of semiconductor foundries, OSATs, fabless semiconductor companies, and consumer electronic device manufacturers.

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics – We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.

Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.

Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to have early mover advantage.

Interrelated opportunities – This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.

