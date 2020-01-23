Wifi-as-a-Service Market Business Opportunities 2027 – Top Companies are Cisco, Rogers Communications, ViaSat, ADTRAN, Aerohive Networks, BigAir Group Limited, Fujitsu, iPass, Mojo Networks, Zebra

Wifi-as-a-Service Industry report presents the Competitive Scenario of the Major Players based on the Sales Revenue, Demands, Company Profile, Future Scope, Upcoming Growth Opportunities which will help the Emerging Market in making business conclusion of Wifi-as-a-Service Market.

Wi-Fi stands for wireless fidelity which is a network which connect computers to each other to the internet and to the wired network. Wifi-as-a-service (WaaS) is a high speed Wi-Fi solution that is fully managed using cloud based management systems for connectivity, as well as for the configuration of the Wi-Fi network.

Ease of installation and low cost of ownership are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of wifi-as-a-service market whereas interference and cloud connectivity failure act as a restraining factor for this market. WaaS implementation should include pre-built solutions for specific verticals which will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Wifi-as-a-Service market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Wifi-as-a-Service market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Wifi-as-a-Service market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Rogers Communications Inc.

ViaSat Inc.

ADTRAN, Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc.

BigAir Group Limited

Fujitsu Ltd.

iPass Inc.

Mojo Networks, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

The report titled “Wifi-as-a-Service Market -Forecast to 2027″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential of the Wifi-as-a-Service Market. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative. It can be said with high confidence level, that this report will satisfy the need for comprehensive insights needed to compete and beat other players in today’s winner takes all market! Considering all these factors The Global Wifi-as-a-Service Market

The global Wifi-as-a-Service market is segmented on the basis of components, communication protocol, deployment mode, and industry type. By components, the market is segmented as hardware and software. Based on communication protocol, the market is segmented as foundation fieldbus & hart, profibus, profinet, ethernet, modbus, and others. On the basis of the deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. The market on the basis of the industry type is segmented as oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, manufacturing.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Wifi-as-a-Service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Wifi-as-a-Service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Wifi-as-a-Service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Wifi-as-a-Service market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Wifi-as-a-Service Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Wifi-as-a-Service Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Wifi-as-a-Service Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Wifi-as-a-Service Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

