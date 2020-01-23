Digital Money Transfer Market 2020 – Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Features, Technology, Application, End Use, Industry Demand and Global Forecast till 2027 | TIP

Digital Money Transfer Market Overview:

Growing number of immigrants in the Western countries from the under-developed regions of the world, coupled with an improving internet infrastructure have provided a thrust to the payments landscape over the years. Further, need for easier and quicker remittance and payments service has driven the demands for digital money transfer market. Emergence of alternative platforms such as mobile wallets would pose a challenge to the growth of digital money transfer market. Additionally, focus on Peer-to-Peer (P2P) money transfer services is anticipated to generate vast growth opportunities for the players operating in the digital money transfer market.

This market intelligence report on Digital Money Transfer market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Digital Money Transfer market have also been mentioned in the study.

Digital Money Transfer Market Key Players:

Azimo

InstaReM

MoneyGram International Inc.

Paypal, Inc. (Xoom)

Remitly

Ria Money Transfer

TransferGo Ltd.

TransferWise Ltd

Western Union

WorldRemit

Digital Money Transfer Market Segmentation:

The global digital money transfer market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the digital money transfer market is segmented into domestic money transfer and international money transfer. On the basis of application, the digital money transfer market is segmented into consumer and enterprise.

An exclusive Digital Money Transfer market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Digital Money Transfer Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Digital Money Transfer market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

