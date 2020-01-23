Global Dental Hand Instruments Market Analysis, by End-User, by Region and Segment Forecast, 2020-2025

HealthcareIndustryLifestyle

The global Dental Hand Instruments market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Dental Hand Instruments by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Forceps
Pliers
Broaches
Cutting Instruments
Burs
Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
3M (US)
AMD LASERS (US)
A dec, Inc. (US)
BIOLASE Technology, Inc. (US)
Carestream Health, Inc. (US)
Dentsply Sirona (US)
Danaher Corporation (US)
Gendex Dental Systems (US)
KaVo Dental (US)
DCI International (US)
Marus Dental International (US)
Gnatus International Ltda. (Brazil)
Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (US)
Ivoclar Vivadent Aktiengesellschaft (Liechtenstein)
Midmark Corporation (US)
NSK Nakanishi, Inc. (Japan)
Planmeca Oy (Finland)
Ultradent Products, Inc. (US)
Young Innovations, Inc. (US)

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Hospital
Clinic
Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

