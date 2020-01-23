Forecast 2018-2025 | Diesel Power Engine Industry by Top Key Players, by Type, Global Opportunity and Current Growth Analysis

BusinessGeneral NewsIndustrySci-Tech

Avatar qurate January 23, 2020

Global Diesel Power Engine Industry was valued at USD 8.05 Billion in the year 2017. Global Diesel Power Engine Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 10.69 Billion by the year 2023. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017. At country level China, Japan and India are projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.

The major market players in Diesel Power Engine Industry are Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Yanmar Co. Ltd., Man Diesel & Turbo SE, Tohatsu Corporation, Wartsila, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, Brunswick Corporation, John Deere & Company. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Diesel Power Engine Industry

Strength:
             Growth in Infrastructure
Weakness:
High maintenance and operation cost
Opportunities:
Hybrid power generation is growing
Threats:
Government Regulation

Diesel Power Engine Industry Overview by Vertical Industry
Commercial
Residential
Industrial

Diesel Power Engine Industry Overview by Power
Up to 0.5 MW
0.5-1 MW
1-2 MW
2-5 MW
Above 5 MW

Diesel Power Engine Industry Overview by Type
Peak Shaving
Standby
Prime/Continuous

Diesel Power Engine Industry Overview by Region
North America
Europe
APAC
RoW

