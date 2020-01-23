BusinessGeneral NewsIndustrySci-Tech
Forecast 2018-2025 | Diesel Power Engine Industry by Top Key Players, by Type, Global Opportunity and Current Growth Analysis
Diesel Power Engine Market Report 2020 - Detail Study of Leading Players, Share, Size, Future Trends, Company Profile, Current Growth factors and New Technology
Global Diesel Power Engine Industry was valued at USD 8.05 Billion in the year 2017. Global Diesel Power Engine Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 10.69 Billion by the year 2023. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017. At country level China, Japan and India are projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.
The major market players in Diesel Power Engine Industry are Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Yanmar Co. Ltd., Man Diesel & Turbo SE, Tohatsu Corporation, Wartsila, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, Brunswick Corporation, John Deere & Company. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
Get Free Sample Report of Jan 2020@ https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/EnP/forecast-2018-2025-diesel-power-engine-industry/QBI-GRS-EnP-116239
SWOT Analysis of Diesel Power Engine Industry
Strength:
Growth in Infrastructure
Weakness:
High maintenance and operation cost
Opportunities:
Hybrid power generation is growing
Threats:
Government Regulation
Diesel Power Engine Industry Overview by Vertical Industry
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Diesel Power Engine Industry Overview by Power
Up to 0.5 MW
0.5-1 MW
1-2 MW
2-5 MW
Above 5 MW
Diesel Power Engine Industry Overview by Type
Peak Shaving
Standby
Prime/Continuous
Diesel Power Engine Industry Overview by Region
North America
Europe
APAC
RoW
Buy Full Updated copy of this Report@ https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/EnP/forecast-2018-2025-diesel-power-engine-industry/QBI-GRS-EnP-116239