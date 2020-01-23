Smart Meters Industry by Application, by Type, by Technology, Global Market and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Smart Meters Industry was valued at USD 12.77 Billion for the year 2017. Smart Meters Industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.74% from 2018 to reach USD 26.86 Billion by the year 2025.

Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017. The Asia-Pacific region is also considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. China is the major Industry in 2017 at country level and it is also further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

Major market players in smart meters industry are Siemens AG, EDMI Limited, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Sensus, Holley Metering LTD, EDMI ltd, Badger Meter Inc., Aclara Technologies, LLC, Wasion Group, ICSA LTD, and other 10 more companies detailed information is provided in research report. Better global reach at an operational level, is the main reason for holding this Industry share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

Get Free Sample copy of this Updated Report of Jan 2020@ https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/EnP/smart-meters-industry/QBI-GRS-EnP-134380

SWOT Analysis of Smart Meters Industry:

Strength:

Increasing investments in Smart Grids

Government Legislation and Policies

Weakness:

High installation cost

Opportunities:

Implementation of IoT & big data analytics

Threats:

High maintenance cost

The segmentation done on the basis of Technology include Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) of which the AMI segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period.

By Application

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial

By Technology

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure

• Automatic Meter Reading

By Type

• Smart Water Meters

• Smart Gas Meters

• Smart Electric Meters

By Region

•North America

•Europe

•APAC

•RoW

Request for Customization@ https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/customize/EnP/smart-meters-industry/QBI-GRS-EnP-134380