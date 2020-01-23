Clear Aligners Market Overview by Top Participants as 3M, Align Technology, Inc., Clarus Company, Danaher Corporation. | Forecast till 2027

A clear aligner or clear-aligner treatment is a device that is a transparent plastic form of dental braces that is used to adjust teeth. Clear aligner treatment involves dentists, the person themselves taking a mold of patients, which is used to make a digital tooth scan. Aligners are made of smooth and virtually invisible plastic that gradually shift the teeth in the right place over time. It is a new orthodontic treatment option that removes the need for attaching braces and brackets to the teeth.

The clear aligners market is anticipated to grow in the market by the rise in the demand for clear aligners in orthodontic treatment, and increasing the advancement of aesthetic application is likely to boost the market in the forecast period. However, the high cost of the invisible braces is expected to restrain the growth of clear aligner market. Moreover, advancement in technology is driving the market growth.

Top Players:

1.3M

2. Align Technology, Inc.

3. Clarus Company

4. Danaher Corporation

5. Dentsply Sirona

6. Great Lakes Dental Technologies

7. Henry Schein

8. Institut Straumann AG

9. K Line Europe GmbH

10. SCHEU-DENTAL GmbH

The “Clear Aligners Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in clear aligners market with detailed market segmentation by type, distribution channels, age and geography. The clear aligners market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in clear aligners market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The clear aligners market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channels, age. Based on type the market is segmented as Polyurethane Plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), poly-vinyl chloride (PVC) and others. On the basis of distribution channels direct sales, laboratories and others. On the basis of age the market is categorized as adult and teenager.

The report analyzes factors affecting clear aligners market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the clear aligners market in these regions.

