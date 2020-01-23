BusinessGeneral NewsIndustry
Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size study, by Service, by Structure, by Depth, by Removal and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026
Offshore Decommissioning Market Report 2020 - Detail Study of Leading Players, Share, Size, Future Trends, Company Profile, Current Growth factors and New Technology
Global Offshore Decommissioning Market is valued approximately at USD 5.84 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.71% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Decommissioning includes the disposal of the equipment used in offshore oil production and safe plugging of the hole in the earth’s surface. Decommissioning is a constantly developing market in the petroleum industry. It is the last stage of any offshore oil & gas project. The operations of decommissioning help in maintaining safety and sanity of the offshore environment. Growing number of aging offshore oil and gas platforms along with declining prices of crude oil are few major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to World Economic Forum, there are 1,943 offshore oil rigs around the world in March 2019, represent an increase from 1,470 since 2015. Further, offshore oil platforms have an enormous existence, physically, environmentally and financially.
According to EurekAlert Organization, around 6,000 rigs pump petroleum and natural gas are present across the globe. Thus, the growing number of offshore oil & gas platform is on increasing trend across the globe that would increases utilization of offshore decommissioning thereby, the market is growing at significant rate over the forecast period. Moreover, innovative technology for landscape reversal and increasing amount of investment in the oil & gas industry are the factors likely to create opportunities for the market growth in the near future. However, high cost of offshore decommissioning along with lack of technology infrastructure and regulatory monitoring are few factors anticipated to restraining the growth of global offshore decommissioning market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Offshore Decommissioning market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region in terms of revenue and market share owing to rising number of offshore oil & gas platforms in the region. However, North America is expected to exhibit at high growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026 owing to the presence of the Gulf of Mexico offshore oil reserves thereby, driving the demand for North America offshore decommissioning market in the region.
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Major market player included in this report are:
Halliburton
Petrofac
Weatherford
Schlumberger
Technipfmc
John Wood Group
Ramboll
Oceaneering
Royal Dutch Shell
Aker Solutions
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Service:
Project Management, Engineering, and Planning
Well Plugging & Abandonment
Permitting & Regulatory Compliance
Others
By Structure:
Topsides
Substructure
Subsea Infrastructure
By Depth:
Shallow Water
Deep Water
By Removal:
Complete Removal
Partial Removal
Leave in Place
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World