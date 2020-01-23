Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size study, by Service, by Structure, by Depth, by Removal and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market is valued approximately at USD 5.84 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.71% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Decommissioning includes the disposal of the equipment used in offshore oil production and safe plugging of the hole in the earth’s surface. Decommissioning is a constantly developing market in the petroleum industry. It is the last stage of any offshore oil & gas project. The operations of decommissioning help in maintaining safety and sanity of the offshore environment. Growing number of aging offshore oil and gas platforms along with declining prices of crude oil are few major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to World Economic Forum, there are 1,943 offshore oil rigs around the world in March 2019, represent an increase from 1,470 since 2015. Further, offshore oil platforms have an enormous existence, physically, environmentally and financially.

According to EurekAlert Organization, around 6,000 rigs pump petroleum and natural gas are present across the globe. Thus, the growing number of offshore oil & gas platform is on increasing trend across the globe that would increases utilization of offshore decommissioning thereby, the market is growing at significant rate over the forecast period. Moreover, innovative technology for landscape reversal and increasing amount of investment in the oil & gas industry are the factors likely to create opportunities for the market growth in the near future. However, high cost of offshore decommissioning along with lack of technology infrastructure and regulatory monitoring are few factors anticipated to restraining the growth of global offshore decommissioning market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Offshore Decommissioning market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region in terms of revenue and market share owing to rising number of offshore oil & gas platforms in the region. However, North America is expected to exhibit at high growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026 owing to the presence of the Gulf of Mexico offshore oil reserves thereby, driving the demand for North America offshore decommissioning market in the region.

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Offshore Decommissioning Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Major market player included in this report are:

Halliburton

Petrofac

Weatherford

Schlumberger

Technipfmc

John Wood Group

Ramboll

Oceaneering

Royal Dutch Shell

Aker Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Project Management, Engineering, and Planning

Well Plugging & Abandonment

Permitting & Regulatory Compliance

Others

By Structure:

Topsides

Substructure

Subsea Infrastructure

By Depth:

Shallow Water

Deep Water

By Removal:

Complete Removal

Partial Removal

Leave in Place

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World