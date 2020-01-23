Global Compressor Oil Market Size study, by Compressor Type, Application, Base-Oil, End-Use Industry and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global compressor oil market to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2025.

Global compressor oil market is valued approximately USD 10 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Compressor oils are the formulated fluids used for providing lubrication to the functional parts of any compressor. These are responsible for improving the overall performance of compressors, serves as a sealant, reduces the deposition of harmful compounds, acts as protective surface film for reducing friction, absorbs the heat produced while compression by acting as direct contact coolant. Using compressor oil is beneficial as it imparts high film strength, corrosion resistance, reduces the energy consumption to greater extent and offers synthetic solvency.

Increasing demand of compressor oil from various end-use industries including oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, general manufacturing is primarily driving the global compressor oil market over the forecast years. Rapid industrialization across various regions have resulted in growing end-use industries imparting growth to the market. For instance, as per U.S. Energy Information Administration, oil production of U.S. in 2018 would reach 10.0 million barrels per day (bpd). On the other hand, recent technological advancement associated with oil rejuvenation techniques may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global compressor oil market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of compressor oil in aerospace industry. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global compressor oil market due to increasing demand of various chemicals on a large scale. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growth in chemical manufacturing industries in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

