Minoxidil market is valued at 921.7 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1241.6 million US$ by the end of 2026

Global Minoxidil market report offers in-depth information about the main market manufacturers:

J&J

Taisho Pharma

Costco Wholesale

Wal-Mart

P&G

Zhejiang Wansheng Pharma

Sichuan Medco Huakang Pharma

Zhendong Anter

DrFormulas

Renata

Dr.R.PFLEGER

Global Minoxidil Market Segmentation By Type:

2% Minoxidil

5% Minoxidil

The proportion of 5% Minoxidil in 2018 is about 7%.

Global Minoxidil Market Segmentation By Application:

Males

Females

The most proportion of minoxidil is used for males, and the proportion in 2016 is 82%.

