Data Business Oil and Gas Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2025 with Top Key Vendors: Accenture, Drillinginfo Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Hortonworks, IBM, MapR Technologies, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Cloudera  

According to a new market report published by Report Consultant, the global data Data Business Oil and Gas Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 64,845.8 Mn by 2027 on account of digitization across the oil and gas industry. In the years 2015 to 2017, the oil and gas industry’s CAPEX fell considerably; however, the industry is focusing on technological advancements to find optimal production techniques for intelligent development of unconventional resources, and to increase the commercial success rates of drilled exploration wells with computer-aided optimization of processes.

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition is facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and may trend in Data Business in Oil and Gas market.

Top Key Players:

Accenture, Drillinginfo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Hortonworks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Palantir Solutions, Capgemini S.A., and OSIsoft LLC; corporate/enterprise data management solution providers such as EMC Corporation, Newgen Software, Inc., Cisco Software, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

With big data analytics solutions, data is analysed to find optimum oil drilling locations and to predict success for new oil and gas exploration. Direct data monetization vendors sell seismic data, well data, production data, and geological survey reports to other companies for producing value from these data reports. The data business market is expected to flourish over the forecast period to integrate and interpret large amounts of structured and unstructured data generated daily from exploration, production, and development of oil and gas.

The global geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been considered for the studies of dynamic aspects of the businesses. Different top-level key players have been profiled to get in-depth knowledge and informative data of companies.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Business in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Business in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Finally, the Data Business in Oil and Gas Market report ends with a detailed SWOT analysis of the market, investment feasibility and returns, and development trends and forecasts.

