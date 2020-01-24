Expanding massive growth by 2026 Crop protection chemicals Market Incredible Growth of with Leading Players are Marrone Bio Innovations, BASF SE, Nufarm Ltd, FMC Corp, BioWorks, DuPont, Monsanto, Natural Industries, Dow AgroSciences, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemical

In this Global Crop protection chemicals Market statistical surveying report, the primary driving factors of this market were perceived and the business accomplices and end users were protracted. The structure of the business division, cases, and challenges controlling the market universally are also a bit of this expansive examination. Distinctive social events and conferences were driven by the apparent pioneers of this industry to get devoted and fortified bits of information concerned to the market.

The Report includes Several Company Profiles of who are market key players: Marrone Bio Innovations, BASF SE, Nufarm Ltd, FMC Corp, BioWorks, DuPont, Monsanto, Natural Industries, Dow AgroSciences, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemical, Novozymes A/S, and Valent Biosciences.

Crop protection chemicals market includes a broad range of pesticides, herbicides, insecticides and fungicides, as well as synthetic fertilizers, hormones and other chemical growth agents. They are used for control of disease, weeds, insects and pests. They are also used to enhance crop growth and production.

Crop protection chemicals market recorded at USD +220 billion. One of the main reasons for the growth in consumption is the increased pressure on dwindling farmlands, as a result of growing population and urbanization.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Segment by Type, covers

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Forestry

