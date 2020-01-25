Asia Pacific Logistics Robots Market | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges And Forecast 2026

Asia Pacific logistics robots market will grow at a 2020-2026 CAGR of 26.4% with an addressable cumulative market value of $41.1 billion over the next 7 years. Highlighted with 32 tables and 60 figures, this 128-page report “Asia Pacific Logistics Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific logistics robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report covers historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecast from 2021 till 2026.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aethon Inc

Amazon Robotics LLC

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

DAIFUKU Co, Ltd

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Fanuc Corp.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

GreyOrange Pte Ltd

IAM Robotics

KION Group AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Locus Robotics

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

SIASUN Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Based on offering, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on product type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) (further segmented into Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs))

• Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

• Robotic Arms (further segmented into Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, Collaborative Robots, Others)

• Other Products

Based on operation environment, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Factory Logistics Robots

• Warehouse Logistics Robots

• Outdoor Logistics Robots

• Other Logistics Robots

Based on application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Palletizing and Depalletizing

• Pick and Place

• Loading and Unloading

• Packaging and Co-packing

• Shipment and Delivery

• Transportation and Storage

• Other Applications

Based on end-user, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Agriculture

• Manufacturing

• Other End-users

Asia Pacific Logistics Robots Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Asia Pacific Logistics Robots Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Asia Pacific Logistics Robots Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Asia Pacific Logistics Robots Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Asia Pacific Logistics Robots Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Asia Pacific Logistics Robots Market?

