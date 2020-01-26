North America Scara Robots Market Overall Analysis, Technology Growth, Strong Development by Major Eminent Key Players, Technology and Forecasts to 2026

Analyst predicts the revenue of North America SCARA robot market to reach $0.72 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software & service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 4.91%. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.48% during the same period, advancing to 4.61 thousand units in 2026.

Highlighted with 24 tables and 64 figures, this 144-page report “North America SCARA Robots Market by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America SCARA robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Asic Robotics

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Hirata

Janome

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Stubli Robotics

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Wachter

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Based on subsystem, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware (further segmented into CPU Board, Power Electronics, Motors, Brake Unit, and Others)

• Software (further segmented into SSL, Mat Lab, Others)

• Services (further split into Maintenance, Testing, Training)

Based on axis type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• 3-Axis SCARA Robots

• 4-Axis SCARA Robots

• 5-Axis SCARA Robots

• 6-Axis SCARA Robots

• Others SCARA Robots

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Transport (further segmented into Loading, Unloading, Process to Process Transfer, and Others)

• Packaging

• Assembly

• Inspection

• Others

Based on industrial vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive Industry

• Electrical & Electronics

• Metal & Machinery

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Food & Beverage

• Others

North America Scara Robots Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global North America Scara Robots Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global North America Scara Robots Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global North America Scara Robots Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global North America Scara Robots Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global North America Scara Robots Market?

Global North America Scara Robots Market 2020 Key Insights:

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

