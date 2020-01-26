Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market Provides Information on Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Global automated guided vehicle (AGV) market is expected to reach $5,183.2 million by 2026 in terms of annual revenue, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 10.48%. Highlighted with 81 tables and 91 figures, this 179-page report “Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Vehicle Type, Navigation Technology, Battery Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automated guided vehicle (AGV) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.

Key Players:

AGVE Group

Balyo Inc.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic Corp.

Egemin Automation Inc.

EK Automation

Elettric80 SpA

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

inVia Robotics, Inc.

JBT Corporation

Kollmorgen

KMH Systems, Inc.

Locus Robotics

Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

Swisslog Holding Ltd.

System Logistics Spa

Toyota Industries Corporation

Transbotics

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on vehicle type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Tow Vehicles

• Unit Load Carriers

• Forklift Vehicles

• Pallet Trucks

• Assembly Line Vehicles

• Hybrid Vehicles

• Other Vehicles

Based on navigation technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Optical Tape Guidance

• Laser Guidance

• Natural Features Guidance

• Vision Guidance

• Magnetic Guidance

• Inductive Guidance

• Others

Based on battery type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Lead Battery

• Lithium-Ion Battery

• Nickel-based Battery

• Others

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Transportation

• Distribution

• Storage

• Assembly

• Packaging

• Trailer Loading and Unloading

• Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Manufacturing Industries (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical and Pharmaceuticals, Plastics and Polymers, Food and Beverage, Aerospace, Others)

• Commercial Venues (E-commerce, Retail Stores, Grocery Stores, Hotels and Restaurants, Others)

• Military and Defense

• Other Verticals

Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market?

Global Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market 2020 Key Insights:

Research and analyse the Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market standing and future forecast associated with production, Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) price structure, consumption , and Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market historical knowledge.

, and Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market historical knowledge. The report understands the structure of Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) trade by distinctive its varied segments and sub-segments.

Market split the breakdown knowledge by company, products, end-user, and prime countries , Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market history knowledge from 2016 to 2020 and forecast to 2026.

, Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market history knowledge from 2016 to 2020 and forecast to 2026. Analysis of Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market regarding individual growth trends, future prospects , and their contribution to the overall Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market.

, and their contribution to the overall Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market. Global Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market 2020 report analyses competitive expansions like agreements, new product launches , and Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market acquisition.

, and Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) Market acquisition. Research report target the key international Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) players to characterize sales volume, Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) revenue, growth potential, drivers, SWOT analysis, and Automated Guided Vehicle (Agv) development plans in coming years.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

