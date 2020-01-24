Sci-Tech
Global Combat Management System Market Insights 2019 – Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems Plc., Saab AB, Kongsberg Gruppen Asa
Major Industry Player Profiles That Included by Combat Management System Market Research Report:
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Thales Group
BAE Systems Plc.
Saab AB
Kongsberg Gruppen Asa
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Leonardo S.P.A.
Raytheon Company
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Elbit Systems Ltd.
The Segmentation for the Combat Management System Market Report:
Global Combat Management System market segmentation by type:
Self-defense Management System
Situational Awareness System
Track Management System
Weapon Management System
Display System
Identification System
Unmanned Vehicle Control System
Global Combat Management System market segmentation by application:
Destroyers
Submarines
Frigates
Amphibious Ships
Corvettes
Fast Attack Craft (FAC)
Aircraft Carriers
Geographically, this market report studies the following key geographical regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)