Digital Fault Recorder Market illuminated by new report – Siemens AG, Elspec, ABB, ERL Phase Power Technologies Ltd.

A digital fault recording system uses communications to retrieve fault, disturbance, and sequence of event records that are captured by the protection relays distributed throughout a substation. Digital fault recorders provide a permanent detailed record of all substation activity at lesser costs, provides secure data collection and also isolates the IED network. A digital fault recorder is primarily used in power transmissions and large distribution applications.

High level of industrialization and the allied increased demands for reliable power supply systems is one of the major driving factors for the digital fault recorder market. Higher costs of installations of digital fault recorder systems is a major factor hindering the growth of digital fault recorder market in recent times. Various environmental legislations being laid down by the environmental protection agencies across the globe coupled with investments in energy projects is anticipated to provide larger opportunities for the players operating in the digital fault recorder market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Digital fault recorder market in these regions.

Also, key digital fault recorder market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Siemens AG, Elspec Ltd., ABB Ltd., ERL Phase Power Technologies Ltd., and AMETEK Inc.

