Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar IC Market Detailed Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Regional, Global Industry Forecast to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of the Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar IC Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, technology, application, and geography. The global automotive millimeter wave radar IC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive millimeter wave radar IC market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the automotive millimeter wave radar IC market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Fujitsu TEN, Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated, MediaTek Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NOVELIC, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, United Monolithic Semiconductors

Rising adoptions of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and automotive electronics integrations are anticipated to be the major drivers for the automotive millimeter wave radar IC market. The additional costs of integrating mmWave radars coupled with lack of awareness about the product amongst the masses would challenge the growth of the automotive millimeter wave radar IC market. The emerging automotive electronics applications present ample opportunities for growth thereby creating more opportunities for the players operating in the automotive millimeter wave radar IC market.

Millimeter wave radar makes use of highly directional and high frequency electromagnetic waves for mapping the surrounding environment. The mmWave radar typically operates at a high frequency of 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79 GHz that enables it in mitigating environmental factors such as heat and light. The antennas of mmWave radars are very small, have lower power, and are packaged easily into the vehicle designs. Also, these mmWave radars are flexible and can be easily tuned for short, long, and wide detection ranges for highly specific applications.

The report analyzes factors affecting the automotive millimeter wave radar IC market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive millimeter wave radar IC in these regions.

