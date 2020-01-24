Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Expected to Register an Impressive Growth During 2020-2027

Biomedical refrigerators and freezers are medical equipment which is used to store a variety of biological samples such as blood, derivatives of blood, vaccines, medicines, flammable chemicals, biological reagents, ribonucleic acid (RBA) and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), among others. These refrigerators are safe & accurate storage equipment that offer optimal conditions needed for storage of biological samples. These refrigerators & freezers are extensively used in hospitals, blood banks, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, educational institutions, and research laboratories, among others.

The report also includes the profiles of key biomedical refrigerators and freezers manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Helmer Scientific, Eppendorf AG., Haier, VWR International, LLC, BioMedical Solutions, Inc., Arctiko, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, PHC Holdings Corporation, EVERMED s.r.l. among others.

The growth of the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market can be attributed to the increasing demand & adoption of biomedical refrigerators and freezers across the globe. Additionally, increasing demand for blood transfusions and custom-made medicines & vaccines; and rise in availability of funding R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector; are likely to add novel opportunities for the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market over the forecast period.

The “Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user and geography. The global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into refrigerators, freezers and cryopreservation systems. The refrigerators segment is further segmented into blood bank refrigerators, chromatography refrigerators, explosion-proof refrigerators, flammable material refrigerators, laboratory refrigerators and pharmacy refrigerators. The freezers segment is also further segmented into enzyme freezers, plasma freezers, explosion-proof freezers, flammable material freezers, laboratory freezers and ultra-low-temperature freezers. Based on end user, the biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, pharmacies, blood banks, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical laboratories and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers based on product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall biomedical refrigerators and freezers market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

