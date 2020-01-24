Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – : Ingram Micro, ConnectShip, MetaPack

The report titled “Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Multicarrier parcel management solutions help companies select the appropriate (best) parcel carrier from among all contracted carriers based on order characteristics (such as weight and dimensional properties), delivery rules (such as delivery time and delivery zone) and carrier performance while considering the cost differentials of various carrier offerings.

These tools also enable shippers to manage the creation of labels, create shipper manifests, provide status messages to customers or customer service representatives, and manage carrier rates. Parcel management has become a necessary, complementary part to the multimodal TMS and WMS offerings. TMS, as well as WMS vendors, partner with the parcel vendors to expand the capability in their own toolset as most TMS vendors have no plans to develop this capability themselves and most WMS providers’ capabilities in this space are limited.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market: Ingram Micro, ConnectShip, MetaPack, Pitney Bowes, Centiro, Logistyx Technologies and others.

Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market on the basis of Types are:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

On the basis of Application , the Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market is segmented into:

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Regional Analysis For Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

